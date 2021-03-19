MP: Child mauled by leopard on Mar 11 dies in Indore hospital

A one-year-old girl injured in a leopard attack on March 11 in Limbodi in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official said.

Five people, including the child, identified as Bhumika, were injured in the leopard attack, he added.

The injuries sustained by Bhumika were multiple and severe and, therefore, she could not be saved, said Dr Amit Bhatt, deputy director, medical services, Choithram Trust Hospital.

