Poland's total number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 2 million

Poland's total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 2 million on Friday, according to health ministry data, as the country grappled with a third wave of the pandemic.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Poland's total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 2 million on Friday, according to health ministry data, as the country grappled with a third wave of the pandemic. The country of 38 million has reported 2,010,244 coronavirus cases and 48,807 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic, the ministry data showed.

Poland surpassed one million cases at the start of December as the second wave of the pandemic slowed, but has faced a recent consistent and steep rise in cases fuelled by the more contagious variant of the virus first found in Britain. On Friday Poland reported 25,998 new coronavirus cases and 419 COVID-related deaths, carrying out 86,100 tests in the last 24 hours.

The previous day it reported 27,278 new daily coronavirus cases, the highest number so far this year.

