Coronavirus variant originating in Britain makes up for over 60% of Polish cases
The coronavirus variant originating in Britain, known to be highly contagious, makes up more than 60% of cases in Poland and will soon reach 80%, a Polish health ministry spokesman said on Friday.Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:43 IST
The coronavirus variant originating in Britain, known to be highly contagious, makes up more than 60% of cases in Poland and will soon reach 80%, a Polish health ministry spokesman said on Friday. Poland is grappling with the third wave of the pandemic and has seen a sharp recent spike in cases driven by the variant originating in Britain.
"Today, the British mutation, makes up for about 60% (of cases) ... we are moving towards 80%," spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Britain
- Wojciech Andrusiewicz
- British
- Poland
- Polish
ALSO READ
Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says
EU court orders Britain to fix air pollution, in first post-Brexit ruling
EU court orders Britain to fix air pollution, in first post-Brexit ruling
Britain's Prince Philip undergoes successful heart procedure: palace
EU 'simply can't trust' Britain as negotiating partner - Ireland's Coveney