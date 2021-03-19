Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:58 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Nearly a dozen countries resumed use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots on Friday as EU and British regulators said its benefits outweighed any risks. Reports of rare instances of blood clotting had temporarily halted inoculations. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Germany's health minister said rising infections could mean that curbs to slow the spread of the virus may have to be re-imposed. * A French government spokesman said there was no reason for France to reject the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, as Paris and parts of the north entered a month-long lockdown.

* French prime minister will get the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. * Hungary can start the first stage of easing restrictions once another million citizens have been vaccinated, the prime minister said.

* Greece considers lifting some restrictions as part of a plan for gradually re-opening its fragile economy. * Britain will slow its vaccine rollout next month due to a supply crunch caused by a delay in a shipment of millions of AstraZeneca shots from India and the need to test a large batch.

AMERICAS * The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries, bowing to pressure to share vaccine with its allies.

* The Canadian province of Ontario is entering a third wave of the pandemic, Chief Medical Officer David Williams said, though he added that it was not clear how quickly infections would rise. * Cuba's drug regulatory authority on Thursday approved a second COVID-19 vaccine candidate for late-stage clinical trials.

* As Brazil's outbreak spirals out of control, the country is facing a dangerous new shortage, threatening to drive fatalities even higher: lack of staff in intensive care units. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia welcomed the European drug regulator's decision to back the AstraZeneca vaccine after a safety investigation as authorities ramp up the country's immunisation drive next week. * India's infections surged to more than a three-month high, led by a record daily increase in the western state of Maharashtra.

* South Korea's capital, Seoul, will scrap a controversial order for all foreign workers to be tested, after an outcry sparked complaints by embassies and a human rights probe. * The Philippines recorded a record daily increase in infections, as authorities tightened curbs in Manila and approved Russia's Sputnik V for emergency use. A first batch will be supplied in the first half of April.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tanzania's new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, said the country should unite and avoid pointing fingers after the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli, a COVID-19 sceptic.

* The African Union said African countries should continue to use AstraZeneca's vaccine, echoing WHO by saying the shot's benefits outweighed risks. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Medicines Agency said it had concluded the AstraZeneca vaccine's benefits outweighed possible risks, but said a link between the shot and rare cases of brain blood clots could not be definitively ruled out. * India's Stelis Biopharma has partnered with Russia's sovereign fund to make at least 200 million doses of Sputnik V. * Johnson & Johnson is developing several next-generation vaccines against emerging variants of the virus, its CEO said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. bond yields edged off the 14-month highs reached the day before as markets looked to a U.S. economic recovery, while oil stabilised after a 7% slide.

(Compiled by Federico Maccioni, Milla Nissi and Aditya Soni; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Larry King)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flying object, suspected to be coming from Pakistan, crosses International border in Pathankot

The Border Security Force BSF has informed that the yellow light of a flying object, suspected to be coming from Pakistan, was observed in Bamial, Pathankot on Thursday. After being intercepted, the suspected flying object flew back towards...

Dutch coronavirus cases make biggest daily jump since January - ANP

Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped by around 7,400 in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest increase since early January, Dutch Justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus told national news agency ANP on Friday.The Dutch government is set ...

Punjab imposes fresh restrictions to curb Covid surge, educational institutions closed till March 31

Clamping down heavily on the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered massive state-wide restrictions starting from tomorrow, with the closure of educational institutions till March 31 a...

Odisha man awarded life term for killing woman on sorcery suspicion

A court in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting him of killing an elderly woman suspecting her to be practising witchcraft in 2014.Additional District Judge, Baripada, Choud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021