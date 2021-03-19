Left Menu

Need to change Covaxin composition not felt yet due to vaccine's good efficacy against mutant variants: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:06 IST
Need to change Covaxin composition not felt yet due to vaccine's good efficacy against mutant variants: Govt

The need to change the composition of Covaxin has not been felt yet in view of good efficacy of the vaccine against mutant variants, the government told Lok Sabha Friday.

There are four mutations of the COVID-19 virus in India at present -- two UK variants and one South African and Brazilian variant each, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said.

Providing details of the efficacy rate of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines against each of the mutations, he said there was no significant difference noted in the efficacy of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin against the UK and the Brazil strains.

However, analysis of Covaxin's efficacy against South African strain is ongoing, he said.

As for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, it has shown 74.6 per cent efficacy against the UK strain and has been shown to be effective against the Brazil strain.

However, its efficacy against the South Africa strain is just 10 per cent, the minister stated.

Continuous monitoring of evolution of mutations is being done by the Indian SARS- CoV-2 Genomics Surveillance Consortium (INSACOG), he said.

Besides, National Institute of Virology (NIV) is continuously engaged in virus isolation of different SARS-CoV-2 strains for further research. Strains from South Africa and Brazil have been detected in travellers coming to India from these countries. In order to curtail spread of these variants in India the government issued revised guidelines for international arrivals on February 17.

As per the guidelines, screening of passengers coming from South Africa, Brazil and the UAE has been made very stringent to prevent spread of infection due to variants, Choubey said.

On whether the government proposes to bring about changes in the existing vaccines available in the country to check the further spread of these two mutant strains, he said Oxford-AstraZeneca have initiated tweaking of the vaccine to make it efficacious against the mutant strains particularly the South African variant. ''The need to change composition of Covaxin has not been felt yet in view of good efficacy of the vaccine against variants,'' he said in the written reply. PTI PLB ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flying object, suspected to be coming from Pakistan, crosses International border in Pathankot

The Border Security Force BSF has informed that the yellow light of a flying object, suspected to be coming from Pakistan, was observed in Bamial, Pathankot on Thursday. After being intercepted, the suspected flying object flew back towards...

Dutch coronavirus cases make biggest daily jump since January - ANP

Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped by around 7,400 in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest increase since early January, Dutch Justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus told national news agency ANP on Friday.The Dutch government is set ...

Punjab imposes fresh restrictions to curb Covid surge, educational institutions closed till March 31

Clamping down heavily on the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered massive state-wide restrictions starting from tomorrow, with the closure of educational institutions till March 31 a...

Odisha man awarded life term for killing woman on sorcery suspicion

A court in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting him of killing an elderly woman suspecting her to be practising witchcraft in 2014.Additional District Judge, Baripada, Choud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021