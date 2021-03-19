Left Menu

Taiwan to start COVID shots next week with AstraZeneca vaccine

Taiwan's government has played down concerns about the late start to the vaccination program, saying that with such a low case rate there is not the urgency that exists in other countries where the pandemic remains rampant. Only 35 people remain in hospital being treated for COVID-19 in Taiwan.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:14 IST
Taiwan to start COVID shots next week with AstraZeneca vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Taiwan will begin its COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Friday, using AstraZeneca Plc shots that were approved for use this week by the government. Taiwan's first vaccines - 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot - arrived on the island earlier this month from a South Korean factory.

Chen told reporters that officials had now given the go-ahead for the shots to start being administered from Monday and that they would be given at 57 vaccination sites around the island. Around 60,000 people are in line to get the first vaccinations and Taiwan is prioritizing health workers to get the shots.

In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from AstraZeneca. More than a dozen European countries suspended the use of the vaccine this week amid concerns about its safety, though the World Health Organization's European director said on Thursday the benefits of the shot far outweigh any risks, and its widespread use resumed on Friday.

Chen said he would have "no problem" taking the shot himself. Taiwan's government has played down concerns about the late start to the vaccination program, saying that with such a low case rate there is not the urgency that exists in other countries where the pandemic remains rampant.

Only 35 people remain in hospital being treated for COVID-19 in Taiwan. The island has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention, including largely closing its borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 L seafarers impacted globally amid travel restrictions on account of Covid: Maritime bodies

Maritime bodies ICS and ITF on Friday said about two lakh seafarers stand impacted by crew change crisis due to travel restrictions by many countries on account of the new COVID-19 variant.International Chamber of Shipping ICS and Internati...

C'garh man dies after COVID-19 vaccination, probe begins

A 62-year-old man died in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district on Friday after he took the COVID-19 vaccination a day earlier, officials said.Vibhisan Banjare, a resident of Savitripur, was administered COVID-19 vaccine at the local government...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairsLawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replaceme...

Flying object, suspected to be coming from Pakistan, crosses International border in Pathankot

The Border Security Force BSF has informed that the yellow light of a flying object, suspected to be coming from Pakistan, was observed in Bamial, Pathankot on Thursday. After being intercepted, the suspected flying object flew back towards...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021