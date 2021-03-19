COVID-19 prevalence in England falls again, 1 in 340 people infected

COVID-19 prevalence in England falls again, 1 in 340 people infectedReuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:39 IST
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen again, with 1 in 340 people infected in the week ending March 13, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.
That is down from 1 in 270 people estimated to have coronavirus in the previous week's ONS Infection Survey, a widely watched estimate of community prevalence of COVID-19 infections.
