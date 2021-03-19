Georgia says AstraZeneca vaccinations to continue only in fully-fledged medical centres - TASS

Georgia's health ministry said on Friday that coronavirus vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot would continue only in fully-fledged medical centres following the death of a nurse, the TASS news agency reported.

A 27-year-old Georgian nurse who suffered an anaphylactic shock after having the AstraZeneca vaccine died on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported earlier.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)