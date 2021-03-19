Georgia says AstraZeneca vaccinations to continue only in fully-fledged medical centres - TASS

Georgia says AstraZeneca vaccinations to continue only in fully-fledged medical centres - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:53 IST
Georgia's health ministry said on Friday that coronavirus vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot would continue only in fully-fledged medical centres following the death of a nurse, the TASS news agency reported.
A 27-year-old Georgian nurse who suffered an anaphylactic shock after having the AstraZeneca vaccine died on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Georgian
- AstraZeneca
- Georgia
- Interfax
- TASS
ALSO READ
Czech Republic declines intermediary's offer for AstraZeneca vaccines
Cambodian PM gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, defends Chinese vaccine
German vaccine authority recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for older people - FAZ newspaper
Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine data encouraging - WHO
Germany to give single AstraZeneca vaccine dose to COVID-19 patients