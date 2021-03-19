Left Menu

Taiwan to start COVID shots next week with AstraZeneca vaccine

Taiwan will begin its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Monday using AstraZeneca Plc shots, its health minister said on Friday, with Premier Su Tseng-chang volunteering to be inoculated first to underscore confidence in its safety. Taiwan's first vaccines - 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot - arrived on the island earlier this month from a South Korean factory.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:16 IST
Taiwan to start COVID shots next week with AstraZeneca vaccine

Taiwan will begin its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Monday using AstraZeneca Plc shots, its health minister said on Friday, with Premier Su Tseng-chang volunteering to be inoculated first to underscore confidence in its safety.

Taiwan's first vaccines - 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot - arrived on the island earlier this month from a South Korean factory. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters that officials had now given the go-ahead for the shots to start being administered from Monday at 57 vaccination sites around the island.

Around 60,000 people are in line to get the first vaccinations and Taiwan is prioritising health workers to get the shots. In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from AstraZeneca.

More than a dozen European countries suspended use of the vaccine this week amid concerns about its safety, though the World Health Organization's European director said on Thursday the benefits of the shot far outweigh any risks, and its widespread use resumed on Friday. Chen said he would have "no problem" taking the shot himself, and Taiwan's Premier Su said he would be happy to be inoculated first.

"Premier Su believes he should let people have more confidence in imported vaccines, so he expressed his willingness to take the lead in getting the AstraZeneca vaccine," Su's office said in a statement. Arrangements are up to health authorities to decide, it added.

Taiwan's government has played down concerns about the late start to the vaccination programme, saying that with such a low case rate there is not the urgency that exists in other countries where the pandemic remains rampant. Only 35 people remain in hospital being treated for COVID-19 in Taiwan. The island has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention, including largely closing its borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Chicken farmer cries foul as Italian tank blows up coopAn Italian army tank taking part in military exercises in northern Italy mistakenly blew up a chicken coop late on Wednesday killing a...

Mevani suspended from Guj Assembly for day for 'indiscipline'

Gujarats Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Friday suspended from the state Assembly for a day for indiscipline after he raised the issue of a Dalit mans murder without the Speakers permission.He was evicted from the House on the orders ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairsLawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replacement of h...

Taliban expect US withdrawal, vow to restore Islamic rule

The Taliban warned Washington on Friday against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, promising a reaction, which could mean increased attacks by the insurgent group.The Taliban issued the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021