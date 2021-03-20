Getting in Shape: 7 Pieces of Equipment you Need to Get Started

Deciding to start your fitness journey is one of the healthiest choices you can make. It will improve your body, mind, and even your social circle. The hardest part is getting started, and one of the ways to give you that boost is to purchase the equipment you will need.

If you're right at the beginning of your journey to getting in shape, then here are the seven pieces of equipment that will help you on your way.

Running Shoes

If you plan on doing any exercise outside the house, then running shoes are essential. Don't rush into buying the first pair you see and avoid choosing them based on aesthetics. What you're looking for is a comfortable but firm fit with high-quality material, so it's best to go into stores and try a few on before making your purchase.

Workout Outfits

While at first, it is fine to throw on any old t-shirt and joggers from your wardrobe, it's more beneficial in the long run to have some dedicated exercise outfits. The first reason for this is comfort – there are plenty of high-quality, comfortable exercise clothes to give you the best workout possible. Another reason is the mental space that putting on your fitness gear will give you. As soon as you put it on, your mind will know it's time for a workout.

Contact Lenses

If you're a glasses wearer, then you'll need to think about getting some contacts to avoid breaking them. You don't want to be running five miles with glasses perched on your nose! Have a look around for some sports contact lenses for ultimate comfort while exercising.

A Yoga Mat

A yoga mat is an essential buy for most home exercises. It will enable you to perform yoga, pilates, and other workouts at home safely and comfortably. There are plenty of great yoga mats on the market, so find the color for you and start working those muscles from the comfort of your own home.

Dumbbells

While you might plan on doing the majority of your lifting at the gym, it won't hurt to have some dumbbells lying around at home. They are great for those moments in-between heavier workouts where you want to give your muscles some stimulation. If you plan on exercising from home a lot, they will make a great addition to almost all of your workouts.

A Water Bottle

Some would say a water bottle is the most important piece of fitness equipment. While exercising, you will be drinking a lot of water, so it's necessary that you invest in a quality water bottle. Ideally, you'll get one that doesn't leak, holds over 750 ml of water and fits snugly into your bag.

A Jump Rope

Using a jump rope is one of the most effective ways to burn calories. If one of your goals is weight loss, then this is the perfect cardio workout. Jump ropes are reasonably cheap and allow you to do bursts of cardio wherever you are, so make sure you pick one up!

While you might want to invest in more fitness equipment, such as extra gym gear, purchasing these seven items are a great way to get you started on getting in shape.

