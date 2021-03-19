Nepal gives emergency approval to Indian COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN

Nepal gives emergency approval to Indian COVID-19 vaccine COVAXINReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:38 IST
Nepal on Friday gave emergency authorisation to India's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN, developed by Bharat Biotech and a state-run research institute, Nepal's drug regulator said in a statement.
"Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorisation," the Department of Drug Administration said.
