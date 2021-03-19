Left Menu

Denmark to decide on AstraZeneca vaccine next week

However, on Friday nearly a dozen of them resumed use of the shots, after the EU's drug watchdog (EMA) on Thursday said it was convinced the vaccine's benefits outweighed the possible risks. Denmark said its suspension would last for at least two weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:43 IST
Denmark to decide on AstraZeneca vaccine next week

Denmark will keep its two-week suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and decide on its future use next week following more investigations, the head of the country's health authority said on Friday, as several European countries resumed its use.

"We need time to get to the bottom of this," Soren Brostrom, head of the Danish Health Authority said at a press conference. "We need to dig deeper into these rare conditions, described both in Denmark and other countries, look into causal relations and see if there are other explanations," he said.

Several European countries last week suspended use of the vaccine following reports of rare instances of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. However, on Friday nearly a dozen of them resumed use of the shots, after the EU's drug watchdog (EMA) on Thursday said it was convinced the vaccine's benefits outweighed the possible risks.

Denmark said its suspension would last for at least two weeks. "We want to buy ourselves a little more time, and we think we can justify that because a suspension of two, three or four weeks won't have big consequences," Brostrom said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB in talks with BCCI but we don't have an update yet: Mandhana on playing in The Hundred

India T20I vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Friday said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB are in talks and will look to find a way for Indias women players to play in The Hundred....

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 drop as bank stocks slump

U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday, with banks leading the way after the U.S. Federal Reserve let expire a temporary capital buffer relief put in place to ease a pandemic-driven stress in the funding market. The SP 500 bank stocks shed about 3 a...

Drone strike on Riyadh oil refinery claimed by Houthis causes fire

An air attack on an oil refinery in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Friday caused a fire that was brought under control, the energy ministry said, after Yemens Houthi group said it targeted the site with six drones.The refinery is operated by s...

Detailed discussions underway to finalise e-commerce policy: Govt

The government on Friday said detailed discussions are being held to finalise a national e-commerce policy, a move aimed at promoting growth of the sector.In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021