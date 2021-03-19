Left Menu

UK COVID R number 0.6-0.9, epidemic estimated to be shrinking less quickly

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:03 IST
The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in Britain is 0.6-0.9, compared to 0.6-0.8 last week, and the epidemic might be shrinking less quickly than it was before, the health ministry said on Friday.

An R value between 0.6 and 0.9 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between six and nine other people.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated at between -6% and -3%, compared to -7% and -4% last week.

