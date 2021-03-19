Georgia limits AstraZeneca shots after nurse dies of anaphylactic shock -TASS

Georgia limits AstraZeneca shots after nurse dies of anaphylactic shock -TASSReuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:12 IST
Georgia's health ministry said after the death of a 27-year-old nurse that coronavirus vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot would continue only in full-fledged medical centres, the TASS news agency reported on Friday.
The Interior Ministry also said it had opened an investigation after the nurse who had the AstraZeneca vaccine and suffered an anaphylactic shock died on Friday, the RIA news agency reported. Amiran Gamkrelidze, director of Georgia's National Centre for Disease Control, had described the nurse's condition as serious on Thursday, Interfax reported.
"Our 27-year-old colleague suffered anaphylactic shock after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine and was transported to an intensive care unit in Tbilisi," Gamkrelidze was quoted as saying.
