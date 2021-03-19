Left Menu

Lucknow district admin issues orders for strict compliance of COVID norms

The daily infection count of over 50 for the second day in a row in this Uttar Pradesh district has set the alarm bells ringing, with the DM directing the officials on Friday to ensure strict compliance of the coronavirus-related guidelines.Recording details of all visitors to different establishments and workplaces in the district is among the guidelines issued by the district magistrate on Friday.Lucknow recorded 77 new cases in the last 24 hours -- the highest in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:13 IST
Lucknow district admin issues orders for strict compliance of COVID norms

The daily infection count of over 50 for the second day in a row in this Uttar Pradesh district has set the alarm bells ringing, with the DM directing the officials on Friday to ensure strict compliance of the coronavirus-related guidelines.

Recording details of all visitors to different establishments and workplaces in the district is among the guidelines issued by the district magistrate on Friday.

Lucknow recorded 77 new cases in the last 24 hours -- the highest in the state. There are a total of 381 active novel coronavirus patients in the district, according to official data.

The administration issued these guidelines after Lucknow witnessed more than 50 cases for the second consecutive day after two months. On Wednesday, 54 new cases were detected. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 1,190 in Lucknow, with four deaths in recorded in the last two weeks.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash also said in the guidelines that in view of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases again, it is necessary to strictly follow the instructions issued earlier for the proper management of COVID-19.

The DM said lack of clear details of people visiting some establishments and workplaces was creating a problem. Earlier instructions were issued that all managers of establishments and workplaces would register the names, addresses and mobile numbers so as to ensure effective action to break the virus chain.

The DM gave instructions to strictly follow this system and warned that its violation would be considered as a punishable offense.

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad, in a statement, said prevention of the infection is important and stressed on maintaining necessary caution for breaking the chain of the coronavirus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already issued instructions to increase the number of testings for the detection of COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the infection.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB in talks with BCCI but we don't have an update yet: Mandhana on playing in The Hundred

India T20I vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Friday said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB are in talks and will look to find a way for Indias women players to play in The Hundred....

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 drop as bank stocks slump

U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday, with banks leading the way after the U.S. Federal Reserve let expire a temporary capital buffer relief put in place to ease a pandemic-driven stress in the funding market. The SP 500 bank stocks shed about 3 a...

Drone strike on Riyadh oil refinery claimed by Houthis causes fire

An air attack on an oil refinery in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Friday caused a fire that was brought under control, the energy ministry said, after Yemens Houthi group said it targeted the site with six drones.The refinery is operated by s...

Detailed discussions underway to finalise e-commerce policy: Govt

The government on Friday said detailed discussions are being held to finalise a national e-commerce policy, a move aimed at promoting growth of the sector.In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021