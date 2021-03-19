Lucknow district admin issues orders for strict compliance of COVID norms

The daily infection count of over 50 for the second day in a row in this Uttar Pradesh district has set the alarm bells ringing, with the DM directing the officials on Friday to ensure strict compliance of the coronavirus-related guidelines.

Recording details of all visitors to different establishments and workplaces in the district is among the guidelines issued by the district magistrate on Friday.

Lucknow recorded 77 new cases in the last 24 hours -- the highest in the state. There are a total of 381 active novel coronavirus patients in the district, according to official data.

The administration issued these guidelines after Lucknow witnessed more than 50 cases for the second consecutive day after two months. On Wednesday, 54 new cases were detected. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 1,190 in Lucknow, with four deaths in recorded in the last two weeks.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash also said in the guidelines that in view of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases again, it is necessary to strictly follow the instructions issued earlier for the proper management of COVID-19.

The DM said lack of clear details of people visiting some establishments and workplaces was creating a problem. Earlier instructions were issued that all managers of establishments and workplaces would register the names, addresses and mobile numbers so as to ensure effective action to break the virus chain.

The DM gave instructions to strictly follow this system and warned that its violation would be considered as a punishable offense.

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad, in a statement, said prevention of the infection is important and stressed on maintaining necessary caution for breaking the chain of the coronavirus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already issued instructions to increase the number of testings for the detection of COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the infection.