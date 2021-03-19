French Prime Minister Castex gets AstraZeneca COVID jab live on TV

French Prime Minister Jean Castex received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital near Paris on Friday, in an event that was broadcast live on French TV as part of efforts to restore public confidence in the vaccine.

Castex, 55, received the jab at the Begin military hospital in Saint-Mande. France's medical regulator Haute Autorite de Sante ruled on Friday that use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in France could resume after a suspension of several days, but said it should only be given to people aged 55 and older.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)