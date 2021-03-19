Former Minister H T Krishnappa dead

Former Minister H T Krishnappa deadPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:57 IST
Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI): Former Minister H T Krishnappa died at his residence here following a cardiac arrest, his family said on Friday.
The 91-year-old leader breathed his last on Thursday.
He was the Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the Ramakrishna Hegde government in 1986.
Condoling the death, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Krishappa had toiled hard to improve the health scenario in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
