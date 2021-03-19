Get vaccinated as early as possibly, says Maha health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday asked people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as possible and appealed to them to not believe in rumours floating about the side-effects.

The vaccine is safe and getting inoculated is essential, he told reporters here.

As per data released on Thursday, 36,39,989 people have been vaccinated in Maharashtra since the drive commenced on January 16.

