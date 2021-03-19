Left Menu

Russia delivers Sputnik V vaccine to St Petersburg after shortage problems

The European Commission's president last month questioned why Russia is offering its Sputnik V vaccine to countries around the world when its own population still needs to be inoculated. On Friday, St Petersburg, a city of more than 5 million, received 15,300 doses of the two-component vaccine, the municipal authority said on its website.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:47 IST
Russia delivers Sputnik V vaccine to St Petersburg after shortage problems
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia delivered on Friday the first batch of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to St Petersburg since late February after shortage problems prompted the city to partially suspend its vaccination efforts. Russia has said it has vaccinated 3.5 million of its 144 million population with both shots of the Sputnik V vaccine since it began in early December.

Since then several Russian regions, excluding Moscow, have reported shortages, with some Russians voicing frustration about Russia sending vaccines abroad, arguing that more shots should be made available at home. In St Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, there has been a shortage of the first component of the two-shot vaccine in more than 30 out of around 120 vaccination points, said Olga Ryabinina, the local health committee's spokeswoman.

The city has not received new vaccines since late February, she said. The European Commission's president last month questioned why Russia is offering its Sputnik V vaccine to countries around the world when its own population still needs to be inoculated.

On Friday, St Petersburg, a city of more than 5 million, received 15,300 doses of the two-component vaccine, the municipal authority said on its website. "(The doses) will be delivered to vaccination points in the near future," it cited St Petersburg's governor, Alexander Beglov, as saying.

Since December 2020, more than 217,000 people in St Petersburg have been inoculated with both shots, and more than 101,000 other people have had the first shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telegram update extends voice chat to channels, brings recordable chats, other features

Telegram has extended the voice chats feature to Channels with the latest update that also brings a handful of new features including recordable voice chat, raise hand mechanics, voice chat titles, among others.With the latest update, admin...

Soccer-Man Utd swap shirt sponsor Chevrolet for TeamViewer

Manchester United will sport German software firm TeamViewers logo on their shirts from next season, drawing a line under a deal carmaker Chevrolet which has sponsored them for the past seven years. The deal seeks to raise the global profil...

Goyal directs officials to focus on remedial measures after fire incidents on trains, rly premises

After recent incidents of fire breaking out on trains and railway premises, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal directed officials on Friday to focus on remedial measures for fire hazards, identify breaches in fire safety and ensure general alert...

States reluctant to bring petroleum products under GST purview: Khanna

Senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna on Friday said the Centre is ready to bring petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax GST purview to provide relief to the common people but the states are not unanimous.In reply to a question,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021