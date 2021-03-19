UK's Johnson says people should not worry about EU threat to ban vaccine exports

UK's Johnson says people should not worry about EU threat to ban vaccine exportsReuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:49 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that people should not be worried about the European Union's threat to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens.
"I think that people should be under no anxiety or misapprehension about that," Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street. "Whatever you may hear about the pressures that different countries are under to deliver vaccines for their public, these vaccines are a multi-national effort and they are produced as the result of international cooperation and we in the UK will continue to view it in that spirit."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- British
- European Union's
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
ALSO READ
Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says
Britain's Prince Philip undergoes successful heart procedure: palace
EU 'simply can't trust' Britain as negotiating partner - Ireland's Coveney
Britain told EU about post-Brexit trade move earlier this week - PM's spokesman
EU court orders Britain to fix air pollution, in first post-Brexit ruling