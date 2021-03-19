Left Menu

UK's Johnson says people should not worry about EU threat to ban vaccine exports

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:49 IST
UK's Johnson says people should not worry about EU threat to ban vaccine exports
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that people should not be worried about the European Union's threat to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens.

"I think that people should be under no anxiety or misapprehension about that," Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street. "Whatever you may hear about the pressures that different countries are under to deliver vaccines for their public, these vaccines are a multi-national effort and they are produced as the result of international cooperation and we in the UK will continue to view it in that spirit."

