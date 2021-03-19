UK reports 101 new COVID-19 deaths and 4,802 new cases

The United Kingdom reported 101 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, up from 95 a day earlier, official daily data showed. The country reported 4,802 new cases of the disease, down from 6,303 a day earlier.

The data showed that a total 26.264 million people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 2.011 million people had received a second dose.

