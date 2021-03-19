Pune sees 5,065 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths, 808 recoveries

Pune, Mar 19 (PTI)The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 5,065 on Friday to reach 4,58,597, while the day also saw 24 deaths and 808 people recovering, an official said.

The toll in the district now stands at 9,510, he said.

''Pune city accounted for 2,834 of the new cases, and now has a caseload of 2,29,383. Pimpri Chinchwad's tally rose by 1,326 to touch 1,19,518. The number of COVID-19 cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune cantonment areas increased to 1,09,696,'' he added.

