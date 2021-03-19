Italy reports 386 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 25,735 new cases - Reuters News

Italy reported 386 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 423 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 25,735 from 24,935 the day before. Some 364,822 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 353,737, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 104,241 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.3 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 26,858 on Friday, up from 26,694 a day earlier.

There were 244 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 249 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,364 from a previous 3,333. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

