2,490 new COVID cases, 38 deaths in Punjab

Punjab reported over 2,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day, while the pathogen claimed the lives of 38 more people, the Health Department said.

The active cases rose to 15,459 and 1,339 more people were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 1,86,187, according to a bulletin.

The 2,490 new infections took the tally to 2,07,888, while the toll rose to 6,242 with 38 more deaths. Hoshiarpur reported a maximum of 416 cases, following by 292 in Ludhiana, 287 in Patiala, 258 in Mohali, 253 in Jalandhar and 181 in Amritsar, it said.

There are 22 critical patients who are on ventilator support and 286 are on oxygen support. A total of 55.29 lakh samples have been collected for testing so far, the bulletin stated.

Amid a surge in the cases, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday. It includes closing of all educational institutions till month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capacities.

In the 11 worst-hit districts, a complete ban has been ordered on all social gatherings, except for funerals and weddings that will be allowed with only 20 persons in attendance. This will be enforced from Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh also reported a surge in cases as 214 more people got infected, taking the total count to 24,017.

The death of a 75-year-old woman took the toll to 360. The number of active cases rose to 1,597, according to the bulletin.

Eighty-two more people recuperated, taking the recoveries to 22,060. A total of 2.88 lakh samples have been taken for testing so far, it added. PTI CHS HMB

