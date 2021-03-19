Left Menu

UK reports new daily vaccine record with 660,276 shots

Britain on Friday said it had given 660,276 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a single day, a new daily record, in a boost to the rollout before the country prepares for a drop-off in the "bumper" supplies of shots. The single day record for first and second doses comes as Britain approaches the milestone of giving half their adult population at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:05 IST
UK reports new daily vaccine record with 660,276 shots
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain on Friday said it had given 660,276 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a single day, a new daily record, in a boost to the rollout before the country prepares for a drop-off in the "bumper" supplies of shots.

The single day record for first and second doses comes as Britain approaches the milestone of giving half their adult population at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Israel is the leader in vaccinating its population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Chile and then the United Kingdom - and investors are watching closely to see which economies could recover first.

Britain's official data showed that 26.264 million people had received a first dose of the vaccine, and 2.011 million people had received a second. It also recorded 101 new deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days, and 4,802 new cases of the disease. Distributed by the state-run health service, Britain's vaccine rollout has got off to a blistering start but the government has warned this week of a marked slowdown in April due to a delay of a shipment from India's Serum Institute and because a batch in the UK needed to be retested.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is due to receive his own first vaccine on Friday, said the two issues meant supplies in April would be lower than they were in March. Britain has so far relied on vaccines from AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Pfizer and BioNTech .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth getting trained in folk theatre to revive culture of Kashmir valley

Senior artists and art lovers in Srinagar are motivating youth to learn the basics of folk theatre by organising various workshops. Artists like Shah Jahan Bhagat have been organising workshops for the youth so that the century-old culture ...

Nagpur cop's son found dead in under-construction mall

The son of an assistant sub inspector of Nagpur police was on Friday found dead in an under construction mall near Munje Chowk in the city, police said.The cause of death is not known and police are waiting for the post mortem report, a Wat...

G7 suggest boosting IMF reserves to help vulnerable nations

The Group of Seven leading industrial nations on Friday proposed bolstering the International Monetary Funds reserves for the first time since 2009, so the Washington DC-based institution can provide more financial support to developing nat...

Completion of Four Years: Yogi Government aims to transform Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday completed four years in office. On the occasion, CM Yogi released a Development Book and counted the BJP governments achievements. Addressing a press conference on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021