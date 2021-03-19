Around 20 Delhi prisoners receive COVID-19 vaccine shot, no adverse event reported: Officials

Left Menu

Around 20 eligible prison inmates in Delhi have received their first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Friday, adding none of them has reported any adverse event so far.

Around 20 eligible prison inmates in Delhi have received their first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Friday, adding none of them has reported any adverse event so far. The vaccination drive for prison inmates started on Thursday and 13 inmates got the shot on day one, and the rest on Friday, they said. According to a senior jail official, the inmates were taken out of the jail premises for the vaccination. ''We spoke to the families of the inmates who were eligible for vaccination. If they had documents required for the registration, the jail authority asked their family members to send them on WhatsApp. Then, the inmates were taken to the nearest government hospital under the police guard for the vaccination,'' he said.

Tihar Jail inmates were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, while those from the Rohini Jail were taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Mandoli Jail inmates to the GTB hospital, the officer said. A total of 326 inmates in the Delhi prisons are above 60, and over 300 are in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities. These two age categories of citizens are eligible for vaccination in the ongoing nationwide drive.

''We are working to make in-house vaccination centres so that the inmates would not need to be taken out of the premises to get the shot,'' the official said. No inmate who has received the jab has reported any complication so far, they said. Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, ''We are identifying the eligible inmates and asking their willingness. We are also answering any queries that they have.'' The officials said there are several inmates who do not have the required documents for the vaccination process. ''Due to which they were not selected for the shot. We are trying to figure out how they will be vaccinated,'' another official said. On March 1, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the national capital. In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, were vaccinated in Delhi.

