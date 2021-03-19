Left Menu

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:33 IST
Nashik sees record 2,508 COVID-19 cases on Fri, CM chairs meet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nashik added a record 2,508 cases to its COVID-19 tally on Friday, the third consecutive day when the addition was in the 2000 plus range, officials said.

The district saw 2,146 cases on Wednesday and 2,421 on Thursday, both higher than the 2,048 detected on September 2 last year when the outbreak was at its peak in these parts.

The caseload of the district now stands at 1,43,395, while five deaths took the toll to 2,202, he added.

The official said 1,168 people were discharged during the day, which increased the recovery count here to 1,27,478.

With 9,842 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 6,12,298.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting on the coronavirus situation here, asking authorities to be enforce outbreak norms strictly and increase testing as well as vaccination numbers.

Among those who attended were chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, district collector Suraj Mandhare and Nashik Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

