Greece lifts some COVID restrictions to relieve lockdown fatigue

Greece will lift some COVID-19 restrictions next week as part of a plan to gradually reopen a fragile economy even as its hospitals remain under severe pressure from stubbornly high infections, authorities said on Friday.

Hair and beauty salons and archaeological sites will open from March 22, deputy minister to the prime minister Akis Skertsos told a regular weekly briefing.

A nighttime curfew nationwide will start two hours later, at 9 p.m. during weekends, he said.

