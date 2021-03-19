Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 25,681 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 25,681 new COVID-19 cases, 14,400 recoveries and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:14 IST
Maharashtra reports 25,681 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 25,681 new COVID-19 cases, 14,400 recoveries and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Friday. With this, the total cases surged to 24,22,021 including 1,77,560 active cases and 21,89,965 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 53,208 including the new deaths.

Out of this, Nagpur district reported 3235 new COVID-19 cases, 1245 recoveries and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon Nagpur. The total cases escalate to 1,85,787 including 1,55,655 total recoveries. The death toll mounted to 4563 in the district. Earlier today, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said in a press conference, "Number of COVID-19 patients had increased in September 2020 as well. But today we have the vaccine as a shield. Citizens should get vaccinated. Rules should be followed so that there's no infection. But if rules aren't followed, strict measures will be taken in near future."

"Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh together account 80.63 per cent of the daily new cases. 39,726 new daily cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 25,833, 65 per cent of the daily cases. It is followed by Punjab with 2,369 while Kerala reported 1,899 new cases," read the release by the Union Health Ministry today. The Centre is actively engaging with all State and UT Governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases. The Union Government is regularly reviewing the status of COVID containment and public health measures with them.

India has scaled a landmark peak in its fight against COVID. As part of the world's largest vaccination exercise, more than 4 Crore doses have been administered. A total of 4,11,55,978 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today. These include 76,86,920 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 47,69,469 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 79,10,529 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 23,16,922 FLWs (2nd dose), 1,53,78,622 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 30,93,516 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

