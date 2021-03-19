Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:17 IST
2 more clusters of COVID-19 cases detected among students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, Mar 19 (PTI): Two more clusters of COVID-19 cases were detected among school students in Telangana, officials said on Friday.

Among the infected were 22 boarding students and two others at a government ST boys hostel here and 17 girl students from a social welfare residential school at Jagtial town.

As many as 92 boarding students and staff were tested for COVID-19 at the boys hostel here.

Out of that, 22 students, besides two staff members, were found to have contracted the infection, an official press release said.

All the boarding students and staff members were asymptomatic and kept in quarantine, the release said.

The remaining boarding students, who tested negative, were sent home by arranging transportation, it said.

Arrangements were made for providing medical as well as healthy food facility for those quarantined, it said.

Meanwhile, as many as 17 girl students from a government social welfare residential school in Jagtial town tested positive for COVID-19, a health official said.

A total of 31 girl students from 8th to 10th standards in the school reported cough and fever today, he said.

They were immediately sent for COVID-19 test and 17 out of the 31 tested positive, he said.

Earlier, a girls school at Mancherial and a residential school at Kamareddy town in the state saw a large number of cases being reported.

