WHO says report on COVID-19 origins may be released next week

WHO says report on COVID-19 origins may be released next weekReuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:21 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that its long-awaited report into the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in China will probably be released next week.
WHO officials also told reporters from Geneva that a review for emergency listing of China's Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccinations should be concluded by April, while they were still waiting for full documentation for Russia's Sputnik vaccine submission.
