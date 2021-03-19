WHO says report on COVID-19 origins may be released next week

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that its long-awaited report into the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in China will probably be released next week.

WHO officials also told reporters from Geneva that a review for emergency listing of China's Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccinations should be concluded by April, while they were still waiting for full documentation for Russia's Sputnik vaccine submission.

