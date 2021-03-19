Germany targets doctors, border states in vaccination drive

Germany will supply general practitioners with vaccines and deliver additional doses to regions on the Czech and French borders as it seeks to get its roll out back on track following a three-day pause in using the AstraZeneca shot.

"The motto is vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states. Case numbers have been rising in Germany, driven by an easing of restrictions in recent weeks just as a more transmissible variant of the virus has spread, underlining the need to accelerate vaccinations to protect the vulnerable.

The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine was the latest hurdle in Germany's vaccination campaign, which has been plagued by delivery delays and news reports of side-effects. As of Friday, just 8.5% of the population had received a first shot, far behind other countries like the United States and Britain. Health Minister Jens Spahn earlier on Friday warned that vaccinations alone would not be able to contain the third wave of the pandemic as there are not enough doses, and said restrictions that were lifted may have to be reimposed to contain the spread of the virus.

