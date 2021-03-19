Left Menu

Merkel says "our motto is "vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate"

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-03-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:34 IST
Merkel says "our motto is "vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate"
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The German government's motto to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is "vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate" and it will soon have more flexibility to offer people shots, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Deliveries of additional doses from BioNtech/Pfizer will allow regions bordering France to receive extra shots because of the spread of the South African variant there, Merkel said. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Thomas Escritt)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece lifts some COVID-19 restrictions to relieve lockdown fatigue

Greece will lift some COVID-19 lockdown restrictions next week as part of a plan to gradually reopen the economy and relieve national fatigue even as its hospitals remain under severe pressure from stubbornly high infections, authorities sa...

EU sustainable finance advisers say green means green

Economic activities should be labelled as green investments only if they truly contribute to science-based goals to fight climate change, European Union advisers said on Friday, as countries in the bloc battle over whether to weaken planned...

Three civic projects inaugurated by MoS Health

Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday took part in an event for laying foundation of an automated multi-level car parking in Nizamuddin, and two other civic projects, officials said.In a virtual ceremony, he also took part...

2 Rohingyas booked in Jammu over 'fake' passport

Two Rohingyas have been booked for allegedly procuring fake passports in Jammu, officials said.During ongoing verification of the Rohingyas living in Jammu, fake passports were detected from the two Rohingyas, they said.A case has been regi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021