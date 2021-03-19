Merkel says "our motto is "vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate"

The German government's motto to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is "vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate" and it will soon have more flexibility to offer people shots, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Deliveries of additional doses from BioNtech/Pfizer will allow regions bordering France to receive extra shots because of the spread of the South African variant there, Merkel said. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Thomas Escritt)

