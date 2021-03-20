Left Menu

Germany targets doctors, border states in vaccination drive

Case numbers have been rising in Germany, driven by an easing of restrictions in recent weeks just as a more transmissible variant of the virus has spread, underlining the need to accelerate vaccinations to protect the vulnerable. The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine was the latest hurdle in Germany's vaccination campaign, which has been plagued by delivery delays and news reports of side-effects.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-03-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 00:03 IST
Germany targets doctors, border states in vaccination drive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany will supply general practitioners with vaccines and deliver additional doses to regions on the Czech and French borders as it seeks to get its campaign back on track following a three-day pause in using the AstraZeneca shot.

"The motto is vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states. Case numbers have been rising in Germany, driven by an easing of restrictions in recent weeks just as a more transmissible variant of the virus has spread, underlining the need to accelerate vaccinations to protect the vulnerable.

The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine was the latest hurdle in Germany's vaccination campaign, which has been plagued by delivery delays and news reports of side-effects. As of Friday, just 8.5% of the population had received a first shot, far behind other countries like the United States and Britain. "I think we have a good chance of offering a vaccine to every resident by the end of the summer," Merkel said.

Health Minister Jens Spahn earlier on Friday warned that vaccinations alone would not be able to contain the third wave of the pandemic as there are not enough doses, and said restrictions that were lifted may have to be reimposed to contain the spread of the virus. "The rising case numbers may mean that we cannot take further opening steps in the weeks to come. On the contrary, we may even have to take steps backwards," Spahn said.

Merkel and the state leaders are due to meet again on Monday to discuss extending a lockdown that has been in place since mid-December, as well as a reversal of plans to gradually re-open the economy. YOUNGER WOMEN

Germany resumed administering AstraZeneca jabs on Friday, with state leaders saying they were ready to quickly catch up on lost time. The premier of the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, 72, received an AstraZeneca vaccination Friday, in a move to shore up confidence.

But Bodo Ramelow, the premier of Thuringia in eastern Germany, said he would not advise his wife, who needs to use blood thinners due to a risk of thrombosis, to get the AstraZeneca shot although he would do so himself. In Germany, eight people were diagnosed with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) within about two weeks of being vaccinated. They were among the 1.6 million recipients of the shot as of Wednesday, with CVST cases higher among women.

Spahn said earlier he hoped vaccinations could take place in doctors' practices from April 19 at the latest, but warned that supply would remain restricted. Germany expects to receive 15 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the second quarter, a few million fewer than initially expected, he said.

Spahn also spoke out in favour of signing a supply deal for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, but said there needed to be greater clarity on the quantities available. Merkel said Germany would consider a national order of Sputnik, though she would prefer European Union-wide procurement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece lifts some COVID-19 restrictions to relieve lockdown fatigue

Greece will lift some COVID-19 lockdown restrictions next week as part of a plan to gradually reopen the economy and relieve national fatigue even as its hospitals remain under severe pressure from stubbornly high infections, authorities sa...

EU sustainable finance advisers say green means green

Economic activities should be labelled as green investments only if they truly contribute to science-based goals to fight climate change, European Union advisers said on Friday, as countries in the bloc battle over whether to weaken planned...

Three civic projects inaugurated by MoS Health

Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday took part in an event for laying foundation of an automated multi-level car parking in Nizamuddin, and two other civic projects, officials said.In a virtual ceremony, he also took part...

2 Rohingyas booked in Jammu over 'fake' passport

Two Rohingyas have been booked for allegedly procuring fake passports in Jammu, officials said.During ongoing verification of the Rohingyas living in Jammu, fake passports were detected from the two Rohingyas, they said.A case has been regi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021