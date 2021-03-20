Left Menu

Belgium tightens COVID-19 measures to avoid third wave

Belgium followed France on Friday by tightening measures to control the spread of the coronavirus to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 infections and preserve plans to open up the economy in May. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference that a rise in cases had been expected in March, but that the increase had been faster than forecast, particularly in schools and work places. "It is clear that we have decisive weeks ahead of us," he told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 00:10 IST
Belgium tightens COVID-19 measures to avoid third wave

Belgium followed France on Friday by tightening measures to control the spread of the coronavirus to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 infections and preserve plans to open up the economy in May. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference that a rise in cases had been expected in March, but that the increase had been faster than forecast, particularly in schools and work places.

"It is clear that we have decisive weeks ahead of us," he told a news conference. "As much as we would like it, the coronavirus has not gone away." De Croo said he was suspending plans to reopen theme parks and allow amateur sport from April 1. After five months of lockdown restrictions, Belgium has plans to reopen restaurants, bars, gyms and cinemas on May 1.

De Croo urged Belgians to limit their contacts and put in place new measures for before and during the two-week school Easter holiday. Older primary school pupils will need to wear masks, and capacity on trains to the coast will be further reduced to prevent a surge in day-trippers.

The tightening of measures stopped short of the lockdowns France announced on Thursday for Paris and northern regions. Health officials earlier warned that, after a long "plateau phase", Belgium was on the verge of a third wave of infections.

Average daily infections have climbed to 3,266, a rise of 34% from last week and numbers not seen since the start of a second wave in October. Health officials said the variant first identified in Britain had accounted for 69% of positive cases in the past two weeks.

At the current rate, by April 10 there would be 1,000 patients in intensive care, a level at which hospitals would struggle to provide quality care. More than 22,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Belgium, among the world's highest per capita fatality rate. But the number of deaths continues to fall, largely because of vaccinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's CAE to host mass vaccinations as country's firms act to help speed inoculations

Aviation training specialist CAE said on Friday it will be ready to host mass COVID-19 vaccinations as early as Easter, becoming one of the first major Canadian publicly traded companies to carry out inoculations of workers and the public. ...

UK PM Johnson's director of communications to join the Sun newspaper

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons director of communications will move to The Sun as the newspapers new deputy editor-in-chief, just a few months after he took on the top job. James Slack took over as Johnsons director of communications...

Facebook services suffer global outage with Instagram down for nearly a million

Facebook Inc said on Friday its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.Multiple teams are working on it the outage, and well ...

COVID-19 tests in Mumbai to be doubled to 50k per day: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday decided to double the number of COVID-19 tests from 25,000 per day now to 50,000, the decision coming on a day when Mumbai reported a record 3,062 cases, officials said.The decision was taken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021