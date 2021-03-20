Left Menu

Brazilians think COVID-19 outbreak out of control, most fear infection -poll

Almost eight out of 10 Brazilians think the COVID-19 pandemic is out of control in their country and more than half are "very afraid" they will get infected with coronavirus, a new Datafolha poll said on Friday.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 20-03-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 00:22 IST
Brazilians think COVID-19 outbreak out of control, most fear infection -poll
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Almost eight out of 10 Brazilians think the COVID-19 pandemic is out of control in their country and more than half are "very afraid" they will get infected with coronavirus, a new Datafolha poll said on Friday. Those concerns come as President Jair Bolsonaro swaps the health minister for a third time and Brazil becomes the epicenter of the pandemic with more death each day than any country.

Datafolha said 79% of those surveyed said the situation is out of control, up from 62% in the last poll in January. Brazil had its second deadliest day on Thursday, with 2,724 lives lost to COVID-19, just two days after a record 2,841 coronavirus deaths. On Wednesday, the health ministry reported a record 90,303 new cases of infection, more than the United States, which has had the most cases to date.

Datafolha said 55% of those surveyed are very frightened they will get the virus, up from 44% in January. Even young Brazilians and also richer ones are more afraid of being infected, the poll showed. Datafolha polled 1,023 people by telephone March 15-16 and the poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Support for Bolsonaro has eroded as Brazil faces a brutal second wave of coronavirus cases driven by a new more contagious local variant that has overwhelmed the intensive care words of hospitals in the main cities. A Datafolha poll published earlier this week showed that 54% of Brazilians regard Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 crisis as bad or very bad, up from 48% in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Miami to spend time with family

World number one Novak Djokovic will delay his comeback to the ATP Tour following a muscle injury after deciding to skip the Miami Open starting next week to spend more time with his family.Djokovic sustained a muscle tear that hindered him...

Afghan president dismisses interior minister amid spate of attacks

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has dismissed Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi, the national security council said in a statement on Friday, amid a spate of attacks against the countrys security forces. The current chief of army staff Genera...

Tigray crisis: Children must be protected from harm, urges UNICEF

UNICEF remains deeply concerned about the continuing crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia, and its worrying implications for children and their access to basic social services. Parties to the conflict must ensure that children are protected from ...

Soccer-Injured Rebic out of Croatia's opening World Cup qualifiers

Croatias AC Milan winger Ante Rebic will miss their opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers versus Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta with a muscle injury, the Balkan nations FA HNS said on Friday. Kristijan Lovric, who plays for Croatian top-tier side H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021