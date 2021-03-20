Health News Roundup: Keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, WHO urges world; UK PM Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Sarajevo struggles with record number of deaths from COVID-19

The Bosnian capital has been hit by record number of deaths from COVID-19 in March, prompting hospitals to warn of a lack of capacity for a rising number of patients and leaving funeral homes and cemeteries at risk of being overwhelmed. Sarajevo city authorities have announced a stricter night curfew from Friday and the shutting down for two weeks of all cafes and restaurants in a bid to combat a spike in coronavirus infections, which followed the end of skiing and holiday seasons in mid-February.

Europe aims to get vaccinations back on track after clearing AstraZeneca shot

Europe pushed to get its COVID-19 vaccination drive back on track on Friday after EU and British regulators said the benefits of AstraZeneca's shot outweighed any risks and the World Health Organization gave its backing to it. The end to the suspension of AstraZeneca shots by more than a dozen countries will now kick off a test of public confidence, both in the vaccine and regulators who are under unprecedented scrutiny as variants of the coronavirus spread and the global death toll climbs beyond 2.8 million.

U.S. backs distance of 3 feet between students, which may help schools open

The U.S. government on Friday updated its COVID-19 mitigation guidance to narrow the acceptable distance between students who are wearing masks to at least three feet from at least six feet, potentially easing the path for schools that have struggled to reopen under previous recommendations. The new recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a boost to the Biden administration's goal of reopening in-person learning for millions of public school students without sparking outbreaks of the virus.

Keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, WHO urges world

The World Health Organization (WHO) exhorted the world to keep administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots on Friday, adding its endorsement to that of European and British regulators after concerns over blood clotting. "We urge countries to continue using this important COVID-19 vaccine," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva.

UK PM Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying "he did not feel a thing." Johnson, 56, received his vaccine at the same hospital where almost a year ago he was put in an intensive care unit and given oxygen via a tube in his nose after he contracted the virus and fell seriously ill. He later said he was so sick that plans were drawn up on how to announce his death.

COVID-19 strikes Brazil's Congress as third senator dies

A third senator has died of COVID-19 in Brazil, raising questions around precautions taken in the country's Congress where as many as one-in-three lawmakers has been infected with the virus devastating Latin America's largest nation. Senator Major Olimpio, a former policeman who backed and later fell out with far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, was declared brain dead on Thursday by doctors at a Sao Paulo hospital where he had been in intensive care for three weeks.

U.S. administers 118.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 118,313,818 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 154,199,235 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

Factbox: Countries resuming use of AstraZeneca vaccine after blood clot investigation

Many countries are resuming use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization (WHO) said the benefits outweighed the risks following investigations into reports of blood clots. At least 17 countries in Europe had suspended or delayed use of the vaccine after reports of people being admitted to hospitals with clotting issues and bleeding after being inoculated.

WHO says report on COVID-19 origins may be released next week

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that its long-awaited report into the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in China will probably be released next week. WHO officials also told reporters from Geneva that a review for emergency listing of China's Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccinations should be concluded by April, while they were still waiting for full documentation for Russia's Sputnik vaccine submission. U.S.

shipped 22 million COVID-19 shots this week: White House

A White House official on Friday said the U.S. government has distributed 22 million COVID-19 shots to locations across the United States this week, as it pushes to deliver enough vaccines for all Americans by the end of May. U.S. President Joe Biden has urged states to offer shots to all adults in May and said there will be enough doses for every adult who wants a shot by the end of that month. Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said the administration has delivered 1 million shots to community vaccination sites across the country, around 60% of which have been given to ethnic and racial minorities. "The federal pharmacy program... has allowed millions of Americans to get a shot in a local pharmacy, the same way they get their flu shot," Zients said on a Friday press call.The United States has shipped out more than 150 million shots and dosed nearly 120 million people, according to federal data.Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc expect to deliver together 240 million COVID-19 shots to the United States by the end of March, and 800 million by mid-summer. The Biden administration has urged states to make a push to get all teachers and childcare workers vaccinated by the end of March to assist with safe public school reopenings. Zients said that U.S. regulators are expected to take action on AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 shot in the next several weeks.The White House plans to loan 4 million AstraZeneca shots that have already been produced in the United States to Canada and Mexico, Zients said, adding that the loan will not interfere with promised deliveries to Americans. Reuters first reported the plans on Thursday. The British drugmaker said it expects to have 30 million shots ready to be shipped around the United States by the beginning of April.

