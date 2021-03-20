Left Menu

China reports four new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported four new COVID-19 cases on March 19, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said all the new cases were imported from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to eight from five cases a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-03-2021 07:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 07:18 IST
China reports four new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported four new COVID-19 cases on March 19, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said all the new cases were imported from abroad.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to eight from five cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,087, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Long dormant volcano comes to life in southwestern Iceland

A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that areas first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.Initial aerial footage, posted on the Facebook pag...

China reports four new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported four new COVID-19 cases on March 19, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said all the new cases were imported from abroad.The number of new a...

More than 300 migrants found crammed inside trailer trucks in Mexico

Mexican authorities said on Friday they found three trailer trucks jam-packed with Central American migrants near the border with Guatemala, in the latest sign that many would-be immigrants are ignoring calls by the U.S. government to stay ...

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Lenovo, in partnership with Barnes Noble, Inc., the largest retail bookseller in the United States, has launched a new NOOK 10-inch HD Tablet that comes with Google Play, NOOK eBooks, Kids Space from Google and sound by Dolby Atmos, among ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021