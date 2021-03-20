Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-03-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 10:12 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,033 to 2,645,783, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 207 to 74,565.
