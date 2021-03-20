Premas Biotech and Oramed Announce Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate That Produces Antibodies After a Single Dose

Far reaching implications for ease of widescale distribution and administration anytime, anywhere • Better candidate for protection against COVID-19 variants due to triple antigen targeting • Oravax Medical Inc established to accelerate vaccine's path to market • Clinical trials expected to commence Q2 2021 ​Premas Biotech, a developer of novel biotherapeutic and vaccine candidates, announced today the development of an oral COVID-19 vaccine that has shown efficacy after a single dose, in conjunction with Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP).

Accelerating the vaccine's path to market, Premas, Oramed and other shareholders, have formed Oravax Medical Inc. which has received exclusive licenses from Oramed and Premas to develop oral COVID-19 vaccines.

After a single dose of the Oravax COVID-19 capsule, efficacy was evident through antibody production in a pilot animal study. Oravax's vaccine promoted both systemic immunity through Immunoglobulin G (IgG), the most common antibody in blood and bodily fluids that protects against viral infections, and Immunoglobulin A (IgA) which protects the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts against infection.

Premas' protein-based VLP (Virus Like Particle) vaccine candidate creates triple protection against the SARS CoV-2 virus Spike, Membrane, and Envelope targets. The vaccine candidate is also safe, efficacious and well-tolerated at normal to high doses, and generated high titres of neutralizing antibodies. The VLP is manufactured using Premas' proprietary D-Crypt™ platform, which is highly scalable and can be manufactured on large scales.

Premas Biotech Co-Founder and Managing Director Dr. Prabuddha Kundu commented, "An oral COVID-19 vaccine that harnesses and combines the true potential of the two platforms, Premas' D-Crypt™ technology platform with Oramed's world-leading oral protein delivery platform POD® is an excellent example of a true collaboration and can rapidly advance into late-stage clinical trials. Oramed's experience and success in conducting Phase 2 and 3 oral protein trials positions our program very favorably in the race to find an effective oral COVID-19 vaccine that can be administered by anyone anywhere We are looking forward to sharing clinical data soon." "We are very excited about our oral vaccine candidate's potential to help end the pandemic," said Nadav Kidron, CEO of Oramed. "An oral COVID-19 vaccine would eliminate several barriers to rapid, widescale distribution, enabling people to take the vaccine themselves at home. While ease of administration is critical today to accelerate inoculation rates, an oral vaccine could become even more valuable in the likely case that a COVID-19 vaccine may be required annually or biannually like the standard flu shot." About Oravax Medical Inc.

Oravax was established in 2021 by Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., the largest shareholder in Oravax, along with Premas Biotech and certain other shareholders with a mission to bring an oral COVID-19 vaccine to the market. Oravax combines cutting edge vaccine technology acquired from Premas Biotech and the proprietary POD™ oral delivery technology of Oramed Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.ora-vax.com About Premas Biotech Premas Biotech develops novel technologies and partners with global biopharmaceutical companies to build and develop novel biotherapeutic & vaccine candidates. Premas' key focus areas are infectious diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders and inflammation. Besides D-CryptTM the difficult to express proteins expression platform, Premas' leading technologies include Axtex-4D™: an ex-vivo tissueoid generation platform and C-Qwence™: a fully human naive India based scFv antibody library. Further information is available on the Company's website: www.premasbiotech.com To Watch the Video Click on the Link Below: ORAVAX Oral COVID-19Vaccine

