Left Menu

Dharavi sees 62% jump in COVID-19 cases in March as compared to Feb

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 11:57 IST
Dharavi sees 62% jump in COVID-19 cases in March as compared to Feb
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, has reported 272 coronavirus cases so far in the month of March as against the entire February's infection count of 168, a rise of 62 percent, civic officials said on Saturday.

The spike in cases in this slum sprawl, which is spread over 2.5 sq km of area, has set alarm bells ringing for the authorities, although they say that they are better prepared this year to tackle the situation as compared to last year when the outbreak had started.

The officials said that the number of single-day cases in Dharavi, which had started steadily going up since February, has witnessed a significant jump-starting this month.

Till March 19, it has reported 272 cases.

The officials said that the cases being reported now are scattered across the slum and not concentrated in any particular pocket.

Dharavi currently has 72 active COVID-19 cases. Of the total number of 4,133 patients so far, 3,745 have recovered, while 316 have died due to the infection.

Around 6.5 lakh people live in Dharavi, with a population density of 2,27,136 per sq km. Maintaining social distancing there is a tough task, as families of eight to 10 members live in 10x10 hutments and residents have to walk along narrow lanes lined with crowded tenements on either side.

This slum is also home to several small-scale leather, pottery, and textile manufacturing units.

The first COVID-19 patient in Dharavi was found on April 1 last year, about 20 days after the city reported its first case. Thereafter, the daily case count in Dharavi kept rising and it was declared as COVID-19 hotspot.

In the first week of May last year, it had reported 94 cases in a single day, its highest daily count. However, the number started going down gradually from the following month.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the daily number of cases from Dharavi went down significantly from November and it even did not report any case a few days in January and February.

In the last four months, the slum hardly reported any double-digit daily growth in cases. The highest single-day count during this entire period came on February 16, when it recorded 16 new cases.

A number of steps, including proactive screening with the assistance of private doctors and community support, the authorities had managed to flatten the curve of viral spread.

Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) took cognizance of the efforts and praised the ''Dharavi pattern''.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC's G-North ward that houses Dharavi, said that the number of COVID-19 cases in this slum are rising due to ''pro-active testing and screening'', but the situation is quite different from last year and fully under control.

''Last year, when there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in Dharavi, there were limitations on testing and reports were getting delayed. Now, there are no such constraints as ample number of testing kits are available and we could do on-the-spot testing of all the traced contracts of a positive patient,'' he said.

He said that besides focusing on early contact-tracing and screening of people in Dharavi, they are also focusing on speedy vaccination of vulnerable people, like senior citizens and the people with co-morbidities, to keep the number of fatalities under control.

''Though the cases are rising fast, the fatalities are quite less. We are focusing on vulnerable people like senior citizens and those with the co-morbidities,'' he said, adding that they are going to start a new vaccination center with five booths at Dharavi, where at least 1,000 people will be vaccinated per day.

''We are detecting the cases at early stages enabling them for early treatment. As per the data, 70 percent cases are asymptomatic and either home quarantined or institutional quarantined,'' he said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tense China-US talks heighten need for improved crisis management - Chinese adviser

The failure of this weeks U.S.-China meeting to build strategic trust has heightened the need for Beijing and Washington to improve crisis management regime, a senior Chinese military scholar and adviser told a Beijing forum on Saturday. Af...

Polish doctors torn over mental health as grounds to bypass near-total abortion ban

When Polish doctors told Paulina, 29, that her unborn child had no kidneys and would die upon birth, she knew she couldnt go through with the pregnancy.Everyone says that the reward after the pain of birth is holding your child in your hand...

UN official: Myanmar people want UN sanctions, peacekeepers

The people of Myanmar have huge expectations from the United Nations and the international community following the February 1 coup, with many calling for sanctions and some urging the UN to send peacekeepers to stop the killings of peaceful...

Only single window that exists in Bangal today is single window of 'Bhaipo' (nephew), no work gets done without crossing it: Modi at poll rally.

Only single window that exists in Bangal today is single window of Bhaipo nephew, no work gets done without crossing it Modi at poll rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021