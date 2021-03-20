Left Menu

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the health ministry reported, underscoring a resurgence of the virus in the world's third-worst affected country, after the United States and Brazil. Some regions in India have already reimposed containment measures, including lockdowns and restaurant closures, and more are being considered.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 12:25 IST
India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections. Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the health ministry reported, underscoring a resurgence of the virus in the world's third-worst affected country, after the United States and Brazil.

Some regions in India have already reimposed containment measures, including lockdowns and restaurant closures, and more are being considered. Doctors have blamed the fresh infection wave on people's relaxed attitude to mask-wearing and other social distancing measures, warning that hospital wards were swiftly filling up in states like Maharashtra.

Maharashtra reported a record 25,681 cases, including 3,000 in the financial capital of Mumbai, over the past 24 hours. The state of 112 million people has imposed a lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels, and restaurants until the end of the month. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that a wider lockdown is an option, according to local media.

The rise in India's COVID-19 cases peaked at nearly 100,000 a day in September and had been falling steadily until late last month. In addition to Maharashtra, the Indian states of Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh all reported a surge in new cases.

The capital, New Delhi, has reported a steady rise in infections over the last two weeks, prompting city authorities to scale up an immunization drive to 125,000 doses per day, from about 40,000. Many Indians have started questioning the government's highly publicized vaccine exports campaign when only a fraction of the country's 1.35 billion people have been inoculated.

The government has announced plans to inoculate 300 million people, or a fifth of the population, by August. Yet only 42 million have been vaccinated so far, while the world's biggest vaccine maker has gifted or exported almost 60 million doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

India reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections. Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the...

Tense China-US talks heighten need for improved crisis management - Chinese adviser

The failure of this weeks U.S.-China meeting to build strategic trust has heightened the need for Beijing and Washington to improve crisis management regime, a senior Chinese military scholar and adviser told a Beijing forum on Saturday. Af...

Polish doctors torn over mental health as grounds to bypass near-total abortion ban

When Polish doctors told Paulina, 29, that her unborn child had no kidneys and would die upon birth, she knew she couldnt go through with the pregnancy.Everyone says that the reward after the pain of birth is holding your child in your hand...

UN official: Myanmar people want UN sanctions, peacekeepers

The people of Myanmar have huge expectations from the United Nations and the international community following the February 1 coup, with many calling for sanctions and some urging the UN to send peacekeepers to stop the killings of peaceful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021