Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

12:05 p.m.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said on Saturday.

11:54 a.m.

Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, has reported 272 coronavirus cases so far in the month of March as against the entire February's infection count of 168, a rise of 62 per cent, civic officials said on Saturday.

Pakistan on Saturday recorded its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus infections this year with 3,876 new cases as the positivity rate reached 9.4 per cent in the country.

11:32 a.m.

Three shooters participating in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) sources said on Saturday.

11:27 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,038 on Saturday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

11:14 a.m.

Nagaland has geared up to conduct a free and fair byelection to the Noksen assembly seat, scheduled on April 17.

11:07 a.m.

India saw 40,953 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest single-day rise recorded in 111 days, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,55,284 while the death toll increased to 1,59,558 with 188 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

9:42 a.m.

Mizoram on Saturday reported one more case of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 4,446, an official said.

9:08 a.m.

With the addition of 1,949 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,84,317, an official said on Saturday.

