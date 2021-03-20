COVID-19: Parkash Singh Badal speaks to son Sukhbir Badal admitted at Medanta Hospital

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday spoke to his son and party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal -- who is currently admitted at the Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram after testing positive for COVID-19 -- through a video call. Tweeting a photo of the same, Sukhbir Singh said: 'Your blessings are all I need...'.

Sukhbir Singh had informed on Tuesday he had tested positive for coronavirus and that he is adhering to the COVID protocols. "I would like to inform everyone that I have tested Covid positive. My health is fine and as per protocol, I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for Covid-19," he had tweeted. On Wednesday, the SAD chief said that he would be going to the Medanta Hospital for further treatment.

"Thanks to the blessings of Guru Sahib and all your good wishes, I am doing well. However, I am going to Medanta Hospital Gurgaon for further tests as a cautionary measure. Your messages of love and concern are much appreciated," the 58-year-old had tweeted. (ANI)

