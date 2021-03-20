Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections

The Philippine health ministry on Saturday recorded 7,999 new coronavirus infections, the second straight day that the country posted a record high in daily reported cases. In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 656,056 while confirmed deaths have reached 12,930, after 30 more were recorded on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian nation is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, delaying the further reopening of its pandemic-stricken economy.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)