Pakistan PM Khan tests COVID-19 positive - health minister

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination. Khan is "self isolating at home," said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet.

The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in the coronavirus infections.

