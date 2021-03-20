Pakistan PM Khan tests COVID-19 positive - health minister

Pakistan PM Khan tests COVID-19 positive - health ministerReuters | Islamabad | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:11 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination. Khan is "self isolating at home," said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet.
The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in the coronavirus infections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
