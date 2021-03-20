Over 40 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maha since Jan 16

Over 40 lakh people have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Maharashtra since the immunization drive commenced on January 16, an official said on Saturday.

As per the data released by the state health department, 1,89,130 persons received vaccine shots on Friday, raising the tally to 40,96,898.

Advertisement

The state also administered second dose of the vaccine to 13,454 healthcare workers and 22,142 frontline workers on Friday.

Altogether 8,91,881 healthcare workers and 6,12,627 frontline staff have received their first dose and 4,11,500 healthcare and 1,42,588 frontline workers have taken their second shot so far.

As many as 3,47,197 people with co-morbidities in the age group of 40 to 60 years and 16,91,165 senior citizens have been vaccinated so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)