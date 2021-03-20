Left Menu

Govt committed to eradicate Tuberculosis in India by 2025, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday reaffirmed the political commitment of the government to end Tuberculosis and said that they have accorded high priority to eradicating the disease in the country by 2025.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:21 IST
Govt committed to eradicate Tuberculosis in India by 2025, says Harsh Vardhan
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan attending India TB Summit through video-conference on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday reaffirmed the political commitment of the government to end Tuberculosis and said that they have accorded high priority to eradicating the disease in the country by 2025. "Under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have accorded high priority to eradicating Tuberculosis in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of 2030," the Health Minister said while addressing the India TB Summit through video-conference.

The summit was organised to highlight the global and national prevalence of Tuberculosis ahead of World TB Day. He also said that the central government is committed to scale-up access to free diagnosis through rapid molecular tests, also providing information on drug resistance, free treatment for all people with TB, with best-quality drugs and regimens, financial and nutritional support to patients, use of digital technologies for notification and adherence and linking with interface non-governmental agencies to strengthen private sector engagement.

"The movement would make the country step forward as a leader for a TB-free world," he added. Detailing about the National TB Elimination Program's ambitious National Strategic Plan (NSP) to achieve the said target by 2025, the health minister said: "The NSP embraces bold strategies with commensurate resources to rapidly decline TB incidence and mortality. NTEP has instituted many innovations such as contracting of Patient-Provider Support Agencies (PPSAs) to enhance engagement with the private sector, strengthening community engagement through TB Forums at the national, state and district levels, and integrating TB services across all levels in the health system, including the Ayushman Bharat - Health & Wellness Centres, thereby, making TB an essential part of comprehensive primary health care."

The Union Minister has also called upon every citizen to fight collectively and think TB not only a biomedical disease but also a social disease. "Considering the extensive TB burden and the gamut of challenges, we must agree that much more needs to be done with support from all stakeholders. To address Tuberculosis, the first step is that we need to stop thinking of biomedical solutions only as TB is a social disease. TB control needs to be taken up by all of us as a developmental issue. We have called upon a 'Jan Andolan' against TB to reinforce our commitment to end TB through multi-sectoral and integrated actions," he noted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parts of France enter lockdown amid confusion and frustration

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday with many expressing fatigue and confusion over the latest set of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. The government ann...

Child crushed to death by autorickshaw in Nagpur

A one-and-half-year-old boy was crushed to death under the rear wheel of an autorickshaw in Bhandewadi area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.Ishaan Mane was playing on the street in front of his house near Gajanan Maharaj Mandir at around...

Health News Roundup: Scientists probe new theories on AstraZeneca shot; Europe aims to get vaccinations back on track after clearing AstraZeneca shot and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clotsScientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare bloo...

AP SEC files plea in HC seeking CBI probe into "leak of privileged communication" between him and Guv

Amaravati, Mar 20 PTI Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar filed a petition in the High Court on Saturday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged leak of privileged communication...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021