Left Menu

Parts of France enter lockdown amid confusion and frustration

Yes and no," Antonin Le Marechal, 21, said. The government, which has avoided using the word lockdown to describe the latest restrictions, argues the measures are needed to relieve pressure on intensive care units which are close to overflowing.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:40 IST
Parts of France enter lockdown amid confusion and frustration

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday with many expressing fatigue and confusion over the latest set of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. The government announced the new measures on Thursday after a jump in COVID-19 cases in Paris and parts of northern France.

The new restrictions are less severe than those in place during the lockdowns of spring and November 2020, raising concerns that they may not be effective. "I hope it's going to end quite quickly, although I have questions on how efficient the measures are," Kasia Gluc, 57, a graphic editor said on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris.

There was frustration among so-called non-essential shop owners forced to close down. Stores allowed to stay open include those selling food, books, flowers and chocolate as well as hairdressers and shoemakers, but not clothes, furniture and beauty shops, according to a list released on Friday evening.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who said a total of 90,000 shops would need to close down, defended the list of stores that could remain open, notably those selling chocolate and flowers just two weeks ahead of Easter. "I do not at all say that this is ideal, but each time it is done with a simple logic: guarantee the health of the French people while preserving economic activity and shops as much as possible," he told France Inter radio.

People can leave home as often as they want within 30 km (19 miles), under certain conditions, provided they fill in a declaration, the interior ministry said. Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday had only referred to a radius of 10 km. "We have to have a permission slip but compared to previous lockdowns we're still a lot more free to go out. So are we locked down? Yes and no," Antonin Le Marechal, 21, said.

The government, which has avoided using the word lockdown to describe the latest restrictions, argues the measures are needed to relieve pressure on intensive care units which are close to overflowing. A large number of Parisians left the city before the restrictions came into force at midnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19....

Chaudhary, Verma win silver and bronze

Indias Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma settled for the silver and bronze medals respectively in the mens 10m air pistol final on the second competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.The fancied world number four Chaudhary ...

Focus on new areas opened up by govt: Sitharaman to students

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the opening up of areas that were till now completely reserved for the governmentoffers immediate possibility for university graduates to become entrepreneurs.The private sectorhas ...

U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar and said efforts will be made for a grand Haridwar Kumbh.The chief minister said earlier there was confusion over coronavirus and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021