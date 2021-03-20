Four fresh virus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, taking the infection count in the district to 8,714, according to an official.

So far, 110 people have died from the infection in the district. Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Aggarwal said they had received results of 918 samples, four of which tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

Currently, the district has 60 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)